ADVA intros virtualized encryption for the cloud

ADVA Optical Networking introduced its ConnectGuard Cloud technology for delivering virtualized encryption in hybrid and multi-cloud environments. The software is positioned as an alternative to costly and inflexible IPSec-focused appliances.



ADVA's ConnectGuard provides military-grade encryption and can be deployed on any COTS server or in a public cloud infrastructure. ConnectGuard Cloud is powered by Senetas' transport-independent encryption engine that supports dynamic software encryption at multiple layers, enabling customers to apply encryption based on the needs of the application and the type of networking available at remote sites.







ADVA's Ensemble Connector's zero touch provisioning capabilities enables roll out of secure cloud connectivity to thousands of endpoints within minutes. The company said ConnectGuard is currently in multiple trials with enterprises and service providers across the globe."The security of our customers' data is something we've focused on for over two decades. Our team is intent on making sure that their data is safe wherever it is in the network," said Christoph Glingener, CTO, COO, ADVA. "That's why today marks a breakthrough. We've expanded our ConnectGuard(TM) security platform from protecting optical transport and Ethernet traffic to now safeguarding the cloud. With our ConnectGuard(TM) suite, we're securing data across Layers 1, 2, 3 and 4. This is something that no one else in the industry can offer. More than this, when customers use ConnectGuard(TM) Cloud, they benefit from all the unique capabilities of Ensemble Connector. With this solution, we can help customers safely migrate their applications to the cloud and we can even support a multi-cloud deployment model. This is a major step forward."