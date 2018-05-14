ADTRAN heads Broadband Forum’s Application-Level Traffic Generation Testing

ADTRAN is leading an initiative within the Broadband Forum that will leverage application-level traffic generation for advanced broadband testing.



The idea is to develop standardized testing of dynamically reconfigured virtualized services, which can challenge traditional methods of performance characterization.



Define and specify a model for the generation of test traffic at the application level that emulates real-time domain behavior of multiple applications from multiple subscribers.

Create a reference implementation for use in test cases in Open Broadband Labs and in other test environments as developed by the Broadband Forum and other industry stakeholders.

Primarily address high-speed internet access for residential use. In a later phase, business applications could also be addressed.

The first project in the Application-level Traffic Generation for Advanced Broadband Testing Project Stream is expected to be completed in late 2018, with follow-on projects in early 2019. It will deliver on the following principals:“This initiative will benefit service providers, vendors and testing labs by fundamentally allowing them to manage the increasingly complex subscriber traffic on the network as application and service parameters change and evolve,” Broadband Forum CEO Robin Mersh said. “The project stream will have far-reaching positive effects on the entire industry and is why the Broadband Forum is championing it. ADTRAN’s domain experience in helping the industry transition to a more flexible, scalable and secure software-defined access network is certainly appreciated.”“As carriers invest in upgrading the access infrastructure and look to leverage the service creation capabilities now available, it is critical that testing evolves to keep pace and ensure that the promises of software-defined access are realized,” ADTRAN Senior Staff Scientist and Project Stream Leader Ken Ko said. “ADTRAN has played an instrumental role in bringing this work forward and we look forward to collaborating with our peers within the Broadband Forum to advance this important work.”