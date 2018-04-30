ZTE posted a Q1 growth rate of 12% prior to export ban on its suppliers

ZTE reported revenue of RMB 28.879 billion (US$5.548 billion) for the first quarter of 2018, up 12% over the same period in 2017. Net profit after extraordinary items attributable to holders of ordinary shares of the listed company amounted to RMB 1.368 billion (US$216 million).



The company said it is still assessing the impact of the export ban imposed on its U.S. suppliers by the U.S. Department of Commerce, stating that this action will have adverse effects.



The 2018 First Quarterly Report was prepared prior to the issuance of the export ban order, therefore ZTE said it was unable "to ensure the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the contents of this report" in light of the order.



