Zscaler implements FIPS 140-2 validated encryption

Zscaler is now offering FIPS 140-2 validated encryption within Zscaler Internet Access (ZIA) and Zscaler Private Access (ZPA), including the Zscaler application (Z-App). Zscaler partnered with SafeLogic to provide FIPS compliant crypto libraries.







FIPS 140-2 is the U.S. government standard used to ensure that cryptographic modules meet the necessary security levels for confidentiality and integrity of Sensitive but Unclassified (SBU) information.“FIPS 140-2 validation was the logical next step for us in the process of achieving our FedRAMP Certification,” says Stephen Kovac, Vice President of Global Government and Compliance at Zscaler. “It shows Zscaler’s continued commitment to build our security cloud to meet the stringent and evolving public sector security regulations.”