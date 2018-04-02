Zayo wins fiber-to-the-tower contract with U.S. mobile operator

Zayo announced a contract with a major wireless carrier to supply fiber-to-the-tower (FTT) to new macro towers in 30 markets across 21 states. The name of the carrier was not disclosed.



Zayo said the contract is an expansion of a deal September 2016 -- Zayo's largest mobile infrastructure contract to date.



The new agreement pertains to macro towers. Under other contracts, Zayo is deploying small cell infrastructure for this customer. In many cases, these are full turnkey implementations, including RF design, site acquisition, permitting and installation of equipment



“This undertaking is the result of a trusted relationship with the customer,” said Dan Caruso, chairman and CEO of Zayo. “As they continue to densify to meet the growing demand for bandwidth, dark fiber provides the optimal long-term solution.”