Xtera in conversation with Verizon - part 2





In this segment, the conversation turns to network disaggregation trends. A key question that is raised by network operators is "what value am I going to get out of disaggregation if I am not interested in becoming an equipment manufacturer or system integrator?" The value may be in standardizing APIs and driving network agility.



On the issue of standards, the topic of how to accurately quantify the capacity of open lines is raised, especially when spectral sharing is employed.



Glenn Wellbrock, Director, Backbone Network Design, Verizon

Stuart Barnes, Chairman and CSO, Xtera

Vijay Rudravajjala, VP Engineering, Xtera



See video: https://youtu.be/Bpvb7ACLxbk



