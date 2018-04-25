WSJ: Huawei under criminal investigation by U.S. authorities

The FBI is investigating Huawei over possible exports of prohibited technologies to Iran in violation of international sanctions. The case could lead to a ban on the export of products from the U.S. to Huawei, as happened earlier this month with ZTE.
There has been no official confirmation of an investigation. Huawei has not commented on the reports.
The news sent share prices down for many suppliers of silicon and optical components.
