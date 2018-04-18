Western Digital intros 14TB HDDs for data centers

Western Digital introduced its new 14TB Ultrastar DC HC530 hard drive -- the highest capacity hard drive based on CMR (conventional magnetic recording) technology.



The new drive, which is based on the company's fifth-generation HelioSeal technology, is designed for public and private cloud data centers where storage density, watt/TB and $/TB are critical parameters for creating the most cost-efficient infrastructure. It is available with either 12Gb/s SAS or 6Gb/s SATA interface.







WD already offers 14TB SMR (shingled magnetic recording) drive.The company noted that Tencent, a leading global Internet service provider based in China is adopting Western Digital’s HelioSeal-based hard drives for their Tencent Cloud data centers.