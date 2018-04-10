Tuesday, April 10, 2018

Video: MACOM in conversation with Verizon

MACOM, which has a long history in telecommunications, has moved quickly in recent years to expand its presence in photonics and advanced semiconductors, says Vivek Rajgarthia, SVP, and GM, Lightwave for MACOM.

This conversation with Glenn Wellbrock, Director, Backbone Network Design, Verizon, explores innovation and volume production at the component level, and how this impacts the overall network. 

See video: https://youtu.be/-DOCjW9FHMQ


