The optical networking industry has always faced the challenge of how to achieve more at lower cost, says Simin Cai, CEO of Go!Foton.
This conversation with Glenn Wellbrock, Director, Backbone Network Design, Verizon, explores innovation in optical connectors, patch panels, rack flexibility, automated operations, and network design. Doing more and costing less.
See video: https://youtu.be/GSc1GKk0Crc
Sunday, April 22, 2018
Video: Go!Foton in conversation with Verizon
Sunday, April 22, 2018
