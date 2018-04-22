Video: Go!Foton in conversation with Verizon





The optical networking industry has always faced the challenge of how to achieve more at lower cost, says Simin Cai, CEO of Go!Foton.



This conversation with Glenn Wellbrock, Director, Backbone Network Design, Verizon, explores innovation in optical connectors, patch panels, rack flexibility, automated operations, and network design. Doing more and costing less.



See video: https://youtu.be/GSc1GKk0Crc





