Verizon's Oath recruits a former Alibaba Group executive

Oath, the Verizon subsidiary that brings together its media brands (AOL, Yahoo, etc), has hired K. Guru Gowrappan to serve as its President and COO. He will report to CEO Tim Armstrong and will play a pivotal role in leading the company’s operations and global growth strategy, as Oath enters its second year.



Gowrappan previously served as Global Managing Director at Alibaba Group, where he focused on international expansion for key consumer and enterprise products across ecommerce, entertainment & media, payments and the entire commerce enabling stack.



“Oath serves a billion global consumers and the world’s most important brands in the most disruptive area of the economy and adding Guru as President and COO will accelerate our clear vision into a platform for growth for years to come,” said Tim Armstrong, CEO, Oath. “We have an amazing ecosystem of digital brands and platforms, the backing of the best mobile company in the world - Verizon, and a culture centered around the best external and internal talent we can work with as a company - and those strengths are only going to get stronger by adding Guru to help lead the company into the future.”