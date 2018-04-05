UK completes spectrum auction - EE and Vodafone gain 5G bands

Ofcom, the official telecoms regulator in the U.K., completed the auction of 190 MHz of spectrum across two frequency bands: 40 MHz in the 2.3 GHz band, which will be used to increase 4G mobile broadband capacity; and 150 MHz in 3.4GHz, which has been earmarked for 5G.



Here are the results:



EE won 40 MHz of 3.4 GHz spectrum at a cost of £302,592,000.



Hutchison 3G UK won 20 MHz of 3.4 GHz spectrum at a cost of £151,296,000.



Telefónica UK won all 40 MHz of 2.3 GHz spectrum available, at a cost of £205,896,000; and 40 MHz of 3.4 GHz spectrum at a cost of £317,720,000.



Vodafone won 50 MHz of 3.4 GHz spectrum at a cost of £378,240,000.



Airspan Spectrum Holdings, which would have been a new entrant to the UK mobile market, failed to win spectrum in either band.



The total value of the winning bids amounts to £1,355,744,000.



Philip Marnick, Spectrum Group Director at Ofcom: "This is good news for everyone who uses their mobile phone to access the internet. As a nation, we’re using ever more mobile data on smartphones and mobile devices. Releasing these airwaves will make it quicker and easier to get online on the move. It will also allow companies to prepare for 5G mobile, paving the way for a range of smart, connected devices."