Stream Data Centers plans new Dallas campus

Stream Data Centers announced plans for new Dallas-area campus development in Garland, Texas on a 23 acre site.







The new facility will offer an expandable 140,000 square foot data center with redundant 40 MW utility feeds from an on-site substation provided by Oncor."Stream's DFW VII data center will follow a successful formula from our previous Dallas-area developments and benefit from the best practices and improvements we've made along the way," states Paul Moser, Co-Managing Partner of Stream Data Centers.