Scality raises $60 million for multicloud software-defined storage

Scality, a start-up based in San Francisco, raised an additional $60 million in venture funding for its multi-cloud Scality RING Software-Defined Storage platform.



The financing was arranged by Silverpeak, a leading Europe-based technology-focused independent investment bank. This round brings the company’s total funding to date to $152 million.



“Scality has a history of industry firsts: first to offer an S3 interface in 2010; first with native scale-out file system interfaces in 2013; first to adopt Docker in 2015; and first to introduce multi-cloud data control with Zenko in 2017,” said Jerome Lecat, CEO of Scality. “We are very proud that our customers are delighted by the reliability, performance and cost-effectiveness of our solutions, and at the same time, they praise us for our forward thinking. The Fourth Industrial Revolution is a real force, challenging every company in its business model, and challenging every IT department. We help our customers be ready. Technology is not the goal; innovation is what allows us to deliver what seemed impossible: freedom and control at the same time. Thanks to Scality, enterprises and service providers can avoid hardware lock-in and cloud lock-in; while accommodating massive amounts of data growth and extract value from data.”