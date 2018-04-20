RSA Conference 2018 attracted 42,000

The 27th annual RSA Conference, held last week in San Francisco's Moscone Center, attracted over 42,000 attendees.









"The goal of RSA Conference is to bring the best content the cybersecurity industry has to offer across numerous platforms," said Linda Gray Martin, Director & General Manager of RSA Conference. "We succeeded, in a week filled with knowledge sharing, collaboration and the exchange of innovative ideas among the industry’s elite. In the process, we’re beginning the journey to reach and educate a new audience through RSAC onDemand. We thank everyone for making it such a special event once again and we’re excited to further these conversations in the year ahead.”RSAC Unplugged London will take place on June 7, 2018.RSA Conference 2018 Asia Pacific & Japan takes place July 25-27, 2018 in Singapore.RSAC Unplugged Abu Dhabi is set for November 14, 2018.RSA Conference 2019 takes place March 4-8, 2019 in San Francisco.