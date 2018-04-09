Rakuten to launch new 4G network in Japan

Rakuten, the leading e-commerce company in Japan, received approval from the Minister of Internal Affairs and Communications to launch the nation's 4th 4G network.



Rakuten Mobile Network will operate over the 1.7 GHz frequency band with over 1,825 MHz of spectrum. The company aims to launch service in October 2019.



Rakuten Mobile Network plans to raise a maximum of JPY 600 billion to fund the rollout of the network. Of this, Rakuten Inc. (the parent company) plans to provide a maximum of JPY 200 billion.