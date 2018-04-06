Qualcomm continues to extend cash tender for NXP shares

Qualcomm once again extended the offering period of its previously announced cash tender offer to purchase all of the outstanding common shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V.



With the extension, the tender offer is now scheduled to expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on April 13, 2018, unless extended or earlier terminated, in either case pursuant to the terms of the Purchase Agreement.



The original purchase agreement was announced on October 27, 2016.





