Palo Alto Networks to acquire Secd for Endpoint security

Palo Alto Networks agreed to acquire Israel-based Secdo, a supplier of endpoint security solutions. Financial terms were not disclosed.



Secdo's patented technology uses assisted learning combined with the only thread-level visibility to automatically investigate and respond to every alert from any security technology.



Palo Alto Networks said the acquisition brings sophisticated endpoint detection and response, or EDR, capabilities – including unique data collection and visualization – to its own "Traps" advanced endpoint protection and the Application Framework in order to enhance their ability to rapidly detect and stop even the stealthiest attacks."We believe security operations teams need the most advanced and consistent approach to endpoint security. With Secdo's EDR capabilities as part of our platform, we will accelerate our ability to detect and prevent successful cyberattacks across the cloud, endpoint, and network," stated Mark McLaughlin, chairman and CEO of Palo Alto Networks."We are delighted to join the Palo Alto Networks team. We founded Secdo to dramatically increase visibility for security operations teams to reduce the time it takes to detect and respond to an alert. The combined capabilities of Secdo and Palo Alto Networks will provide customers the capabilities they need to swiftly and accurately detect and respond to cyberattacks," said Shai Morag, co-founder and CEO of Secdo.om.