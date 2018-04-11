OPAQ Networks raises $22.5 million for its Security-as-a-Service

OPAQ Networks, a start-up based in Herndon, Virginia, OPAQ Networks announced a $22.5 million Series B round of financing for its Security-as-a-Service.



OPAQ provides service providers with a single integrated/automated portal to deliver and manage network security for midsize enterprises. The OPAQ cloud platform combines a fully encrypted private network backbone with continuous monitoring, compliance analytics/reporting, next-generation firewall, web application firewall, DDoS mitigation, micro-segmentation and automated security management capabilities.



The company cited several recent milestones: a strategic partnership with Palo Alto Networks, the introduction of its micro-segmentation technology for endpoints, and its acquisition of business intelligence/reporting automation specialists FourV Systems.



The funding round was led by new investor Greenspring Associates, with continuing participation from Columbia Capital and Harmony Partners.



“OPAQ Networks has built and delivered the most advanced high-performance platform for providing Fortune 100-grade network security to midsize enterprises, a capability that has been missing in this segment of the market due to deployment complexity, lack of resources and affordability,” said Glenn C. Hazard, Chairman and CEO of OPAQ Networks. “This latest round of financing provides the necessary resources to accelerate our go-to-market plan, continue to expand our focus on channel partners and overall market adoption.”



