Nutanix cites sales traction with U.S. federal government

Nutanix reported strong adoption of its AHV hypervisor by U.S. federal government customer, saying 74 percent of all Nutanix Enterprise Cloud OS nodes sold to federal agencies in 2017 leveraged AHV, compared to 30 percent adoption by the Nutanix worldwide customer base, based on a rolling four-quarter average.



Some highlights:





added nearly 100 new customers in 2017, including component organizations within the U.S. Departments of Defense, Commerce, Interior, Energy, Health and Human Services, the U.S. Federal Court system and federal systems integrators

20 new federal customers with total investments valued at more than $1 million each, an 82 percent increase from the number of customers in previous fiscal year

320 unique federal customers at the end of 2017

“The demands on federal IT customers couldn’t be higher. They are facing increasing pressure to modernize systems and implement heightened security, all while reducing costs,” said Dheeraj Pandey, co-founder and CEO of Nutanix. “Nutanix’s momentum in the federal vertical demonstrates that customers are increasingly turning to Nutanix to meet these needs—pulling back from ‘one-size-fits-all’ public cloud strategies and placing a greater emphasis on hybrid ecosystems to modernize their legacy systems. We are eager to continue to partner with federal customers to achieve these goals.”