NTT develops new QoE technique in video streaming

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (NTT) has demonstrated a video quality control technology based on Quality of Experience (QoE) in video streaming over mobile networks.



The QoE of video streaming to a mobile handset is evaluated by NTT's algorithm. Future communication quality is then predicted considering the user's environment. The algorithm optimally controls the bitrate in the midst of video streaming so as to achieve the preset QoE target.



NTT said its technology for video streaming enables maximum QoE, while reducing traffic over the network.



http://www.ntt.co.jp/news2018/1804e/180419a.html