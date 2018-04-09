Nokia wins key role in China Mobile's regional optical transport network

Nokia has secured the #1 vendor role in a central bid to supply equipment for China Mobile's regional optical transport network.



Specifically, China Mobile has chosen Nokia to provide an integrated IP/optical solution for 13 city metro and two provincial backbone networks. The network includes Nokia 1830 PSS-24x platform, a highly scalable packet/OTN multilayer switching platform. Deployments are underway. Financial terms were not disclosed.



China Mobile's new optical transport network will support its next-generation of network services, especially 5G.



Yu Xiaohan, head of the China Mobile customer team at Nokia Shanghai Bell, said: "We are very pleased to work closely with China Mobile to provide the optical technology for its most advanced networks today and in the future. We'll continue to fulfill our mission by making people's life easier as we create the technologies that connect the world."