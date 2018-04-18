NEC and NTT DOCOMO conduct 5G medical test

NEC and NTT DOCOMO participated in field trials of remote medical examinations over a 5G network.



The 5G demonstration was carried out by NTT DOCOMO, the Wakayama Prefectural Government, and Wakayama Medical University and hosted by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications. NEC provided a 5G base station.



In this experiment, the 5G network enabled the realtime sharing of images taken by a 4K close-up camera, high-definition echocardiographic (echo) video and MRI images using a 4K video conference system between Wakayama Medical University and Kokuho Kawakami Clinic. Participants included doctors from the dermatology, cardiovascular internal medicine and orthopedic surgery departments of Wakayama Medical University and its hospital.