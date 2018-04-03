Microsoft Azure opens partner data centre in Canberra, Australia

Microsoft launched a new Azure region in Canberra, Australia.



The new Australia Central regions enable customers to deploy their own applications and infrastructure within Canberra Data Centres directly connected via Azure ExpressRoute to Microsoft’s global network. The services are provided in partnership with Australian-owned Canberra Data Centres and are specifically designed to address the requirements of the Australian and New Zealand governments and critical national infrastructure, including banks, utilities, transport and telecommunications.



Microsoft now offers Azure from three cities in Australia: Sydney, Melbourne and Canberra with connectivity to Perth, Brisbane and Auckland.