Microsemi announces Cesium Atomic Clock certified for G.811.1

Microsemi announced that its portfolio of cesium clocks have now been to be compliant with the new G.811.1 recommendation (known as enhanced Primary Reference Clocks, or ePRC) from the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) for timing characteristics of enhanced primary reference clocks.



G.811.1 raises the bar for frequency accuracy by an order of magnitude from 1x10E-11 to 1x10E-12.



“As next-generation networks increasingly rely more on accurate time to achieve higher transport speeds and increased reliability, the pervasive use of GNSS technology as a time reference has become a major concern because of vulnerabilities to threats such as jamming and spoofing,” said Ramki Ramakrishnan, director of product management at Microsemi. “As a result, use of Cesium technology as the primary reference clock has become critical.”



