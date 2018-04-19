Megaport’s global SDN now available in RagingWire data centers

Megaport’s global Software Defined Network (SDN) is now available via RagingWire’s Cloud Connect portfolio of solution partners.



Megaport, a leading Network as a Service (NaaS) provider, operates a global SDN with over 200 data center Points of Presence (PoPs), enabling on-demand, elastic interconnection to clouds, networks, enterprises, and managed services.



RagingWire’s data center customers will now be to access Megaport’s web-based portal to provision network services in seconds, rather than weeks, and scale bandwidth instantly to increase and decrease capacity as needed. Customers can also take advantage of Megaport Cloud Router (MCR) to create high-performance multi-cloud solutions without the need for their own infrastructure PoP.“We are excited to add Megaport to RagingWire’s Cloud Connect portfolio,” said Bruno Berti, Vice President of Product Management at RagingWire. “Together, we are achieving a significant milestone in the innovation of ‘cloud neutral’ services, to go along with the ‘carrier neutral’ services that have become an industry standard. Through Cloud Connect, our data center customers now have more options than ever to connect their companies to the best clouds in the world and quickly and securely deploy hybrid cloud systems and applications.”The Megaport service is available at RagingWire’s massive data center campuses in Ashburn, Virginia; Northern California; and Dallas, Texas.