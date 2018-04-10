MEF to offer SDN/NFV professional certification

MEF is introducing an SDN/NFV professional certification developed in collaboration with the Linux Foundation and ETSI.



The certification validates a professional's knowledge, skills, and abilities in the domains of software-defined networking and network functions virtualization.



MEF now offers three certifications as part of a comprehensive Professional Certification Framework. These include the MEF-SDN/NFV, MEF Carrier Ethernet Certified Professional (MEF-CECP), and MEF Network Foundations (MEF-NF) certifications. Individuals who obtain all three of these certifications qualify for the coveted MEF Network Expert certification.



“The MEF-SDN/NFV certification is the newest in a planned family of essential, professional, expert, and master level certifications that comprise the MEF Professional Certification Framework,” said Nan Chen, President, MEF. “Together, these certifications – and the training that programs that underpin them – aim to help service providers and technology companies develop and maintain highly skilled professional workforces in an era of rapid innovation.”



“The MEF-SDN/NFV certification exam builds upon our experience in certifying more than 5,700 professionals from 440 companies worldwide and incorporates input from top SDN and NFV experts from the Linux Foundation, ETSI, and other organizations,” said Rick Bauer, Director of Certification, MEF. “We appreciate the support we have received from our industry partners in developing this highly requested professional certification.”