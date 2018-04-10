MEF advances its LSO architecture with 2 new specifications

MEF published two new specifications advancing the orchestration of MEF 3.0 connectivity services over multiple network layers, including the optical domain. Both standards were developed within MEF’s LSO (Lifecycle Service Orchestration) Reference Architecture.



Network Resource Management (NRM) – Information Model (MEF 59) -- defines the information model to facilitate the orchestration of Carrier Ethernet connectivity services through WAN SDN controllers, OTN subnetwork managers, and legacy network management systems. The MEF NRM model is specified in Papyrus UML and is based on current and developing best network management solutions by ITU-T, ONF, and TM Forum to allow for wider interoperability across multi-vendor and multi-technology platforms. This approach also facilitates upcoming work on OAM and OTN.



Along with the LSO RA, the MEF NRM serves as a basis for the new MEF 60 specification and thus supports the LSO Presto interface.



“MEF is playing a leading role to deliver the seamless management of services and resources in a multi-carrier, multi-vendor, multi-technology environment,” said Andrea Mazzini, editor of MEF 59 and Senior Systems Engineer, Nokia. “Interoperable network management models are a fundamental part of the picture and play a key role in the standardization of agile, assured, and orchestrated end-to-end connectivity.”



CenturyLink, Ciena, Cisco, Coriant, Ericsson, Huawei, Infinera, NEC, and RAD joined Nokia in contributing to MEF 59.



Network Resource Provisioning – Interface Profile Specification (MEF 60) -- provides an abstracted, intent-based solution for activation of – as well as topology retrieval of – network resources in support of MEF-defined services. The specification is complemented by an enhanced LSO Presto SDK (software development kit) that has been made available to the MEF Developer Community on the MEF GitHub.



"The CenturyLink-led MEF 60 provides an essential solution in the overall development of the MEF LSO portfolio of APIs,” said Jack Pugaczewski, editor of MEF 60 and Distinguished Architect, CenturyLink. “This development effort is a great example of a traditional standards development and open source hybrid, which resulted in a quality, expedited specification alongside the release of a corresponding API and SDK."



“MEF 60 is an excellent illustration of standards collaboration between industry organizations,” said Pascal Menezes, CTO, MEF. “Specifically, MEF 60 leverages ONF’s TAPI model for network resource activation and topology. The LSO Presto NRP API already is integrated into an OpenDaylight SDN controller plug-in, created by the MEF Developer Community working alongside the ODL UNI Manager project. And LSO Presto NRP service provisioning scenarios will be tested as part of the OIF 2018 SDN Transport API Interop Demo.”



CenturyLink, Amartus, Ciena, Cisco, Coriant, Ericsson, Huawei, Infinera, Iometrix, NEC, Nokia, and RAD contributed to MEF 60.



“MEF members have been working diligently to develop and demonstrate model-driven ‘North-South’ intra-provider LSO APIs and ‘East-West’ inter-provider LSO APIs that are required to orchestrate MEF 3.0 services,” said Nan Chen, President, MEF. “The new specifications enable us to define the critical LSO Presto NRP (Network Resource Provisioning) API for orchestrating services over a mix of underlying network technologies. We thank the LSO project teams for their diligent work and look forward to also sharing more good news related to inter-provider orchestration in the coming months.”