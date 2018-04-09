MediaTek announces 56G PAM4 SerDes

MediaTek announced a new 56G SerDes ASIC with PAM4 signaling and based on its 7nm FinFET process technology. The company said its high-performance DSP-based design demonstrates best-in-class power efficiency, performance and die-area. The first partner products adopting MediaTek's 56G PAM4 SerDes IP are already in development and will be available during the second-half of 2018.



MediaTek's SerDes portfolio now ranges from 10G, 28G, 56G through to 112G available for ASIC designs.



"The ASIC business has changed over time and we see new opportunities with IoT, communications and other consumer spaces that are demanding unique ASIC solutions. We have longstanding expertise in the ASIC side of the industry that goes along with our breadth of chipset portfolios in mobile, home and auto," said Jerry Yu, MediaTek Corporate Vice President and General Manager of the Intelligent Devices Business Group. "Our newest ASIC solution with silicon-proven IP available on 7nm and 16nm can be seamlessly integrated into these cutting edge ASIC products."





