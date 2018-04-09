MACOM powers 4K Waveform Monitor from Leader

MACOM’s 12G-SDI solutions, including its MAEQ-23644 Equalizer, M23145 Reclocker and M21024 Crosspoint switch, are powering Leader Electronic's LV5600 2nd Generation 4K Waveform Monitor.



Leader’s LV5600 Waveform Monitor can perform measurement and quality control of various SDI signals including signal waveform display, vector display, picture display and eye pattern display. MACOM’s components enable these measurements to be made with a higher degree of accuracy and quality, supporting the various SDI signals up to 12G-SDI.



“We have been focused on developing the industry’s best and broadest portfolio of 12G-SDI semiconductor solutions,” said Gary Shah, Vice President, High-Performance Analog, at MACOM. “Having our components selected by Leader is a testament to our industry-leading performance in broadcast video.”







