Liquid Telecom South Africa names Reshaad Sha as CEO

Liquid Telecom has appointed Reshaad Sha as CEO of Liquid Telecom South Africa, effective June 1, 2018.



Reshaad, a South African national, will oversee the growth of digital services and the rollout of enhanced network services for enterprises and consumers across the country.







Reshaad most recently served as CEO of SqwidNet, an open access Internet of Things (IoT) network operator, and has for the last five years served as Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Director of the open access fibre optic company Dark Fibre Africa. He also has extensive international management experience having worked for a variety of global tech and telecoms companies, including Cisco and LogicaCMG.