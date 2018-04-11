Keysight delivers 5G tester to NTT DOCOMO

Keysight Technologies has provided a 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to NTT DOCOMO to characterize the air interface.



5G channel sounding measures parameters such as path loss, power delay profile, reflection, and various fading profiles including Doppler shift. It is required to design efficient and robust 5G channel models.



Keysight said its 5G 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution with wideband MIMO data capture techniques enables engineers to measure angular spread with fewer measurements and improve resolution of the multi-path parameters. Keysight and NTT DOCOMO recently cooperated on a similar project at a 60 GHz fixed use case.



“We knew that we needed a cooperative relationship with a test and measurement provider who specialized in high-frequency applications to develop and verify underlying technologies for 5G,” said Yukihiko Okumura, Group leader of 5G Radio Access Network Research Group, Research Laboratories of NTT DOCOMO. “The technical support and expertise from Keysight in 5G channel sounding techniques for mobility helped us understand the channel behavior at mmWave frequencies, especially travelling at high speeds.”



“Keysight is enabling the 5G industry by providing a combination of technical expertise and solutions in mmWave frequencies,” said Garret Lees, Director of Operator Solution Group, Keysight Technologies. “By partnering with NTT DOCOMO on 5G we’re able to accelerate key testing capabilities, allowing the wider mobile ecosystem to gain insights and innovate early.”