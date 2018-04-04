Juniper bolsters its unified cybersecurity platform

Juniper announced a series of enhancements to its unified cybersecurity platform, with a focus on simplifying security operations by accelerating time to detection and orchestrating mitigation, and helping customers improve their security posture across enterprise networks and cloud workloads whether in AWS, Azure, Google Cloud or private data centers.



A consolidated timeline view of threat behavior with integrated inline blocking: Juniper SRX Series Next-Generation Firewalls now feed directly into the Advanced Threat Prevention (ATP) Appliance, enabling the aggregation and correlation of security events from various Juniper and third-party sources into a consolidated timeline view of all threats in the network.

Adaptive detection and automated enforcement against advanced threats: the Juniper ATP Appliance is bringing its built-in threat behavior analytics and one-touch mitigation to Junos Space Security Director Policy Enforcer, offering a unified view of threat behavior across the security fabric for extended remediation. This integration enables adaptive malware detection that triggers automated policy enforcement for a substantially hardened security posture across networks and cloud environments.

Extending cloud workload protection: Security Director Policy Enforcer is now integrated with Amazon Web Services (AWS). Juniper extends multicloud workload protection and consistent security across multicloud environments, securing workloads in AWS Virtual Private Clouds (VPCs).

Global data center expansion for Juniper Sky ATP: As part of its commitment to global cybersecurity, Juniper Networks now has data centers for Juniper Sky ATP in Asia Pacific and Canada, in addition to its existing data centers in the U.S. and Europe. Customers with offices in these regions can rely on lower latency and may be better able to comply with regional data regulations.

Sharing expert knowledge of the threat landscape: Juniper is joining the Cyber Threat Alliance (CTA), an organization dedicated to improving the security of the global digital ecosystems through cyber threat information sharing. Be sure to visit us at RSA where we'll be showcasing our refreshed threat research website featuring the latest threat research, information on in-the-wild cyber attacks and cyber operations from Juniper Threat Labs.

Simplifying the buying process: Juniper now offers Enterprise Agreements (EAs) for its security portfolio.

“Juniper has a longstanding commitment to an open, unified approach to cybersecurity that helps customers automate, adapt and simplify their network security. This approach is further bolstered by our recent admission to the Cyber Threat Alliance, as we continue to make strides toward truly open threat sharing and collaboration to keep our customers’ networks safe," stated Bikash Koley, Chief Technology Officer, Juniper Networks.