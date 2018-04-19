Thursday, April 19, 2018

Globalstar intros portable satellite hotspot

Thursday, April 19, 2018

Globalstar introduced a lightweight, portable satellite + Wi-Fi hotspot. The Sat-Fi2 device is powered by Globalstar’s modernized satellite network and represents the first product utilizing its next generation ground infrastructure.

The $499 device is now available in the US and Canada.

