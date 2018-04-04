Facebook: Likely that most user public profile data has been scraped

Most people on Facebook could have had their public profile scraped by malicious actors or bots, according to a new blog posting by Mike Schroepfer, Facebook's Chief Technology Officer. Data scraping occurs when a bot submits a person's email or phone number to a Facebook API to gain access to other public data on their account.



Facebook also confirmed that it analyzes call and text history for people using Messenger or Facebook lite but that it does not collect the content of messages. The tracking is described as an opt-in capability to help users build more useful contact lists.