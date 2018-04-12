Etisalat, Singtel, Softbank and Telefonica form Cyber Security Alliance

Four leading global carriers - Etisalat, Singtel, Softbank, and Telefónica -- agreed to create a Global Telco Security Alliance that will offer enterprises access to a comprehensive portfolio of cybersecurity services. The group will share network intelligence on cyber threats and leverage their joint global reach, assets and cybersecurity capabilities to serve customers worldwide. The partners will also develop a joint technology roadmap to create advanced cyber security applications for the Internet of Things as well as solutions that use predictive analytics and machine learning. The alliance will also consider joint investments in SOCs, cybersecurity platforms and innovative start-ups.



The four carriers and their subsidiaries have a combined customer base of more than 1.2 billion customers in over 60 countries. Between them, they operate 22 world-class Security Operation Centres (SOCs) and employ more than 6,000 cybersecurity experts.



Francisco Salcedo, Senior Vice President at Etisalat Digital said: “With digital technologies gaining widespread adoption and driving innovation across industry verticals, the security landscape has evolved. Organisations now face a new breed of threats and need to manage digital risks in their environments. Today’s strategic alliance will give us a unique opportunity to work hand in hand with our telecom counterparts and deliver innovative security services for digital risk management.”





