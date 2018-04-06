Epsilon deploys EKINOPS FlexRate in greenfield NYC metro network

Epsilon, a privately owned global communications service provider that operates a cloud-centric interconnect fabric, has deployed Ekinops' new FlexRate line module in a greenfield network.



Specifically, the deployment by Epsilon uses EKINOPS PM 200FRS02 FlexRate line modules to provide up to 200G of bandwidth for connectivity of 100GbE services to any of its 18 New York metro area Points of Presence (PoPs).



Ekinops said it was selected for its performance, flexibility, and scalability. Up to six modules can be deployed in a single shelf providing 1.2 Tbps of capacity in just 2RU and with ultra-low power consumption. EKINOPS was also the only vendor capable of meeting Epsilon’s accelerated four-week delivery schedule that was requested to meet specific customer demands.



The EKINOPS PM 200FRS02 employs dual QSFP28 client ports with software-selectable line side modulation that can be provisioned as either DP-QPSK or 16QAM to create 100G or 200G transport links.



Ekinops also confirmed that Epsilon will use its solution to upgrade its network in three major European cities — Paris, Frankfurt and Amsterdam. The upgrades will use Ekinops ROADM solutions as well as its passive filter solutions.



“Networks today are all about speed, not just bit rates, but speed to market and speed of delivery and Epsilon is a perfect example of this approach” said Mark Burton, Vice President of Sales EMEA of Ekinops. “The EKINOPS 360 platform with the PM 200FRS02 helps them in each of these areas today with 200G, while also providing the pathway to 400G when they need it.”



