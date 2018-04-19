Empirix lands $19M contract with Tier 1 North American mobile operator

Empirix has been awarded a 3-year contract valued at US$19 million.



The unnamed, tier 1 North American mobile operator selected Empirix to improve the quality of performance for their mobile voice, VoWiFi and VoLTE networks, to score and increase customer experience satisfaction, and reduce OpEx related to MTTR.



Empirix provides an end-to-end view of voice service over any radio technology with real time analytics for a proactive and predictive approach to the service. The software solution, which is comprised of Empirix’s EXMS and IntelliSight solutions, will identify Quality of Experience anomalies and ensure customer satisfaction and operational efficiencies of the provider’s new network by establishing Quality of Service baselines and measuring performance gains.