ECI intros packet transport edge device for utilities

ECI introduced a compact, managed, packet transport edge device designed for cloud-based distributed energy resources (DER) network environments of power utility companies.



The NPT-1010D serves as an MPLS/Ethernet switch and is hardened to handle extreme conditions in locations without continual monitoring and maintenance and can be installed in compact or non-assisted cabinets.



“Revolutionary market shifts are looming, presenting a new host of challenges. The NPT-1010D is the most compact device available, about the length of a ballpoint pen. Moreover the appliance is fully hardened, meaning utilities can place it anywhere, even in non-assisted cabinets. It is one of the few solutions on the market with full management and monitoring capabilities due to Ethernet/MPLS support, which makes it a perfect DER gateway,” said Moshe Shimon, VP product management at ECI Telecom.