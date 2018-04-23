Corning in conversation with Verizon





Part 2







Will the new wave of wireless cannibalize fiber? At the end of the day, you cannot beat the bandwidth of fiber, says Glenn Wellbrock, Director, Backbone Network Design, Verizon. On the contrary, the new wave of wireless will drive significant deployments of fiber deep into the network.



In this conversation, Glenn and Bob Whitman, VP of Market Development, Corning, talk about Verizon's One Fiber program.



See video - part 1: https://youtu.be/Sq7F5OVflyA



See video - part 2: hhttps://youtu.be/pYeZjLkuytc





