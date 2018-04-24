Coriant has been awarded Gold level recognition in sustainability performance in a survey conducted by EcoVadis, an independent rating agency specialized in the evaluation of supply chain sustainability. This is the second consecutive year that Coriant has received a Gold Rating, placing it among the top 5% of all companies for sustainability performance and excellence.
Tuesday, April 24, 2018
Coriant achieves EcoVadis Gold for the 2nd consecutive year
Tuesday, April 24, 2018
Coriant has been awarded Gold level recognition in sustainability performance in a survey conducted by EcoVadis, an independent rating agency specialized in the evaluation of supply chain sustainability. This is the second consecutive year that Coriant has received a Gold Rating, placing it among the top 5% of all companies for sustainability performance and excellence.
