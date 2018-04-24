Coriant achieves EcoVadis Gold for the 2nd consecutive year

Coriant has been awarded Gold level recognition in sustainability performance in a survey conducted by EcoVadis, an independent rating agency specialized in the evaluation of supply chain sustainability. This is the second consecutive year that Coriant has received a Gold Rating, placing it among the top 5% of all companies for sustainability performance and excellence.





"The consecutive Gold Award from EcoVadis reflects Coriant’s long-term commitment to conducting its business in an ethically, socially, and environmentally responsible manner,” said Homayoun Razavi, Chief Customer Officer and Executive Vice President of Global Sales & Digital Marketing, Coriant. “Our dedication to CSR drives continual improvement throughout our business and ensures that the value we offer our customers encompasses not only best-in-class technology and multi-sided solution innovation, but also the highest level of sustainability, which is critical today, and for future generations."