Comcast and Netflix expand partnership

Comcast will begin offering Netflix subscriptions in its new and existing Xfinity packages.



Comcast first launched Netflix on its X1 platform in 2016, offering voice control and seamless access to the Netflix service through its platform. Since then Netflix has become one of the most popular voice searches and highly-viewed services on the platform.



“Netflix offers one of the most popular on demand services and is an important supplement to the content offering and value proposition of the X1 platform,” said Sam Schwartz, Chief Business Development Officer, Comcast Cable. “Netflix is a great partner, and we are excited to offer its services to our customers in new ways that provide them with more choice, value and flexibility. The seamless integration of Netflix with the vast Xfinity entertainment library on X1 present a unique and comprehensive experience for customers.”