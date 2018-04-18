Colombia's InterNexa and Coriant test Open Optical Transport

InterNexa, a leading connectivity infrastructure and ICT solutions provider in Latin America, and Coriant completed an open optical transport field trial featuring disaggregated 100G and 200G transmission over third-party optical infrastructure.



InterNexa operates a ring-based optical backbone infrastructure that supports IP and wholesale transport services throughout South America, with over 49,000 kilometers of optical fiber interconnecting Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Argentina and Brazil.



The open optical transport field trial spanned active transmission links on InterNexa’s backbone network using the Coriant Groove G30 Network Disaggregation Platform equipped with Coriant CloudWave Optics coherent transport technology. The testing encompassed multiple alien wavelength use cases, including DCI-optimized 200G 16QAM coherent transmission across a direct link between Bogotá and Medellín at a distance of 364 kilometers and ultra-long haul DWDM 100G QPSK transmission between the same cities using an express route through Cali for a total distance of approximately 1,400 kilometers. The latter ring-based alien wavelength use case was implemented across a third-party, 50 GHz ROADM-based network architecture.







