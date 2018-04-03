Cloudera posts quarterly revenue of $103M, up 42% yoy

Cloudera reported revenue was $103.5 million for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2018, ended January 31, 2018, an increase of 42% from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017. Subscription revenue was $84.3 million, an increase of 50% from the year-ago period.



GAAP loss from operations for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 was $45.7 million, compared to a GAAP loss from operations of $61.0 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017. Non-GAAP loss from operations for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 was $16.6 million, compared to a non-GAAP loss from operations of $33.4 million in the year-ago period.



"It was a year of considerable accomplishment for Cloudera and our team. In our first few quarters as a public company, we introduced six major product offerings, completed a strategic acquisition, and delivered significant technological innovations -- with the open source community and also proprietary to our products," said Tom Reilly, chief executive officer at Cloudera. "Most enterprises are just embarking on their digital transformation journeys. In a rapidly evolving and disruptive market, we believe the investments we've made have us well-positioned to lead them on that journey."



Some highlights





Subscription revenue was up 50% year-over-year to $84.3 million

Non-GAAP subscription gross margin for the quarter was 86%, more than 200 basis points higher than the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017

Dollar-based net expansion rate was 136% for the quarter

International revenue grew 66% year-over-year

32 net new Global 8000 customers added