Cisco offers Tetration as SaaS and as virtual appliance

Cisco announced two new consumption models for its Tetration solution for the data center and cloud: Tetration-SaaS, the cloud-based solution for cloud-first and cloud-only organizations, and Tetration-V, a software-only version using a virtual appliance for smaller deployments.



Both Tetration models can identify data center applications, their detailed dependencies, and the underlying policies between different application tiers. Cisco said its Tetration enables network perators to implement a zero-trust model using whitelist policy and segmentation, monitor the behavior of server processes, and identify software-related vulnerabilities.



Previously, Cisco Tetration was only offered as in on-premises form factors. Tetration works with Cisco ACI and Cisco's security portfolio, including Cisco Firepower Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW), Next-Generation IPS (NGIPS), Advanced Malware Protection (AMP), and Stealthwatch.



“Cisco Tetration helps Xentaurs manage successful cloud and data center deployments for our clients by ensuring every single connection and flow to an application is visible,” said Anoj Willy, CEO, Xentaurs. “Without this critical information, app, cloud, and data center migrations would be impossible to precisely guarantee nothing is missed and everything is as it is intended. Tetration goes further in establishing and enforcing a zero-trust environment that is the foundation for microsegmentation, down to containers and next-generation services development.”