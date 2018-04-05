Cisco delivers Segment Routing and Ethernet VPN for Colt

Cisco has delivered a major upgrade to Colt's pan-European, U.S. and Asian packet network.



The Colt IQ Network is using Cisco's segment routing and Ethernet VPN (EVPN) technologies to deliver further differentiated, high-bandwidth connectivity solutions. The companies have also been working on a system-wide, multiple 100Gbps upgrade to Colt's IQ Network.



EVPN provides a unified control plane protocol (Border Gateway Protocol - BGP) for all services types, including both Layer 2 VPN and Layer 3 VPN services. It also provides faster convergence times. Cisco said its segment routing also:





improves network availability with 50ms protection mechanism, covering 100% of the possible network topologies using TI-LFA SR;

enables better utilization of the network with simple and scalable MPLS segment routing traffic engineering for the data plane;

makes possible the delivery of innovative network services possible, offering on-demand real-time delivery capabilities.