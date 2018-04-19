Chinese regulators express concern over Qualcomm + NXP

China's Ministry of Commerce is expressing market consolidation concerns over Qualcomm's pending acquisition of NXP Semiconductor and its operations in China. The Ministry will require Qualcomm to resubmit its antitrust application with additional information.



NXP Semiconductors N.V., which headquartered in Eindhoven, Netherlands, employs approximately 45,000 people in more than 35 countries and is known for its mixed-signal semiconductor electronics. The company was known as Philips Semiconductor prior to 2006. Key markets include automotive, broad-based microcontrollers, secure identification, network processing and RF power. NXP has a broad customer base, serving more than 25,000 customers through its direct sales channel and global network of distribution channel partners.