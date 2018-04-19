Chaos Computer Club utilized the ADVA FSP 3000 CloudConnect

Chaos Computer Club, which calls itself Europe's largest hacker organization, utilized the ADVA FSP 3000 CloudConnect to provide Europe’s largest conference of digital experts with ultra-fast broadband.



The temporary network, based on German operator GasLINE’s fiber infrastructure, gave around 12,000 participants at the annual Chaos Communication Congress access to high-capacity internet connectivity. Operating at 16QAM modulation, the high-performance link transmitted 200 Gbps and stretched almost 200km between the meeting center in Leipzig and Berlin.



ADVA said its solution successfully transported alien wavelengths and enabled Chaos Computer Club members to conduct workshops and advance development projects for the duration of the four-day event.



“This year’s conference was our biggest ever with unprecedented numbers converging on Leipzig. It was vital that our temporary network could accommodate over 12,000 participants and support the technical demonstrations that have become the hallmark of Chaos Communication Congress. The speed, reliability and unbeatable energy-efficiency of the ADVA FSP 3000 CloudConnect made it the perfect solution to transmit alien wavelengths over GasLINE’s meshed ROADM-based optical network,” said Kay Rechthien, backbone and interconnections, Chaos Computer Club.