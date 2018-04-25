Wednesday, April 25, 2018

Belgium’s Proximus picks Skylane Optics for FTTH rollout

Skylane Optics, a privately-held company based in Belgium that supplies a wide range of optical transceivers and other photonic devices, announced a collaborative agreement with Proximus, a telecommunication & ICT company operating in Belgium and other international markets. Financial terms were not disclosed.


“We work with two-thirds of the major European telecommunications operators.  Being able to supply fiber optics to all Belgian homes is a first and we’re over the moon about it”, stated Quentin Bolle, Marketing & Communication Manager.

Earlier this year, Proximus announced a plan to invest EUR 3 billion to accelerate the rollout of fibre across Belgium.

