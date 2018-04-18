Citing current market conditions, AT&T withdrew its planned initial public offering of shares of Vrio Corp., a holding company for its Latin American digital entertainment services unit, DIRECTV Latin America.
Registration papers for the planned IPO were filed last month.
Wednesday, April 18, 2018
AT&T withdraws IPO for DIRECTV Latin America
